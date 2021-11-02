Constellation Price Tops $0.26 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Constellation has a market capitalization of $335.40 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00222651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00096019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.