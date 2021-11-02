Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $46.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CLR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.19. Continental Resources has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

