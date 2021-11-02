Contrasting Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) & Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lam Research and Katy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $14.63 billion 5.51 $3.91 billion $27.24 21.03 Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 27.07% 75.96% 27.80% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lam Research and Katy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 10 14 0 2.58 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lam Research currently has a consensus price target of $682.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Summary

Lam Research beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David K. Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Katy Industries Company Profile

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

