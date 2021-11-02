Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,206 shares of company stock valued at $16,951,017. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

