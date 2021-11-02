Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,351,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,439,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,684,000 after acquiring an additional 77,167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 929,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

NYSE HSY opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

