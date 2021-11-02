Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 609,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

