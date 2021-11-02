Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

