Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,571 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 743,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.