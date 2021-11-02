Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 274,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 430,958 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,761,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

