Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $434.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.76 and a 200 day moving average of $401.01. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $295.40 and a 12 month high of $434.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

