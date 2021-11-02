Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 9,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a P/E ratio of -157.28 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

