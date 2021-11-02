Cosmos Trading Down 9.7% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $8.36 billion and $592.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $37.33 or 0.00058365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,011.97 or 1.00087545 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00042259 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.50 or 0.00766939 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 281,688,137 coins and its circulating supply is 223,903,534 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.