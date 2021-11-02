CPChain (CPC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.56 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 35.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $638,792.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

