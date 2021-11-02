Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.75.

CR traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $807,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

