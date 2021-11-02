Credicorp (BAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BAP opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 96.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

