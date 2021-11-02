Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total transaction of $5,575,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,551 shares of company stock worth $37,722,006. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $585.97 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $283.92 and a 12-month high of $671.12. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $607.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

