Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CACC traded up $24.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.70. 5,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,089. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $283.92 and a fifty-two week high of $671.12. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $607.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total transaction of $2,781,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,551 shares of company stock worth $37,722,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

