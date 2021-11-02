Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares rose 8.8% on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $470.00 to $519.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Acceptance traded as high as $652.90 and last traded at $648.37. Approximately 9,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 130,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $596.05.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total transaction of $5,575,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,551 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,006 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $607.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.