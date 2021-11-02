Credit Suisse AG Acquires 12,495 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Bio-Techne worth $26,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.80.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $525.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.58. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $254.06 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,052,508 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

