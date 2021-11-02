Credit Suisse AG Has $29.57 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,012 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $29,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 90.7% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 312,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 148,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,417,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,863,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,748,000 after purchasing an additional 530,694 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

HST stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

