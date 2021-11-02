Credit Suisse AG Sells 259,824 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,824 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $25,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.