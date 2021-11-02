Credit Suisse AG Sells 39,662 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,662 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of BorgWarner worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,312,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

