Credit Suisse AG Sells 39,662 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,662 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of BorgWarner worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,312,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $55.55.
BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
