Credit Suisse Group Boosts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $51.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

KBR stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. KBR has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

