Credit Suisse Group Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $87.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.09.

FTV stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

