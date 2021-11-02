Credit Suisse Group Lowers TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$17.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$18.00 target price on TransAlta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$13.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.96 and a 12 month high of C$14.54.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.3297655 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

