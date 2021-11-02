Credit Suisse Group Trims AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price to $155.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.80.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a one year low of $77.48 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 329.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in AGCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in AGCO by 149.3% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 275,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AGCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.