Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

Several research firms have commented on CPG. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.15. 3,293,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.61 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

