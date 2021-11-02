Critical Survey: Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Apartment Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.61 -$104.13 million $1.73 30.77

Horizon Group Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Income REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.70% -0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Group Properties and Apartment Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Apartment Income REIT 1 7 3 0 2.18

Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $47.10, indicating a potential downside of 11.52%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

