Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$100.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.