CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $269.17 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $297.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,899 shares of company stock valued at $39,719,174. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

