Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Update

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,621.0 days.

CWLDF stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Crown Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

About Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

