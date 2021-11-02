Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Update

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,621.0 days.
CWLDF stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Crown Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.
About Crown Resorts
