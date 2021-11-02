CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives $65.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAW. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

LAW stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.96. 3,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

