CS Disco (LAW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. CS Disco has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of LAW stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $4,363,825.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.