CSFB Reiterates “C$8.75” Price Target for Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

CSFB set a C$8.75 price objective on Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ELD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

Shares of ELD opened at C$11.49 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,269.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

