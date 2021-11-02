CubeSmart (CUBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

