Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 62,656 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.35% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,928 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of SWBI opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.