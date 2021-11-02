Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,857 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of TechnipFMC worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

