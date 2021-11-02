Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Tenable worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after buying an additional 873,879 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after buying an additional 840,197 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after buying an additional 628,376 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -205.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

