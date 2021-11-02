Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 24,943 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 390.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 92.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 390.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 122,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $181.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.