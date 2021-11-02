Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 96,026 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 96,026 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

