Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.