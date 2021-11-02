CUE Protocol (CUE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,651.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $31.91 or 0.00050386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 12% lower against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $243,059.50 and approximately $3,651.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00081667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00076016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00101858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.38 or 1.00062029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.24 or 0.07052204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002826 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

