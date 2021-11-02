Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFR. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $135.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $135.35.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

