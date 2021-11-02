Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.25 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CURLF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.79.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $9.87 on Monday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

