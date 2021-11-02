Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $375.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 358,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.23. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $753,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

