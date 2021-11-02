CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $79.09, but opened at $82.98. CVR Partners shares last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 315 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

