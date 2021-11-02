CyberArk Software (CYBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. CyberArk Software has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.010-$0.260 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYBR opened at $180.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.25 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $187.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

