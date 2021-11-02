CyberArk Software (CYBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. CyberArk Software has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.010-$0.260 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CYBR opened at $180.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.25 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $187.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.93.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
