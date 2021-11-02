CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $312.86 million, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyberOptics by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in CyberOptics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

