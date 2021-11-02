Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Down 1.1%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.85. 1,916,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLXPF. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cybin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $274.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

