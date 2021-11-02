DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Encore Wire in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $21.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $140.22 on Monday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

